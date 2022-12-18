Central Park Attacker Hits Jewish Man, Yells 'Kanye 2024'

Critics are blaming Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic remarks for an attack in New York's Central Park. The NYPD says an assailant attacked a 63-year-old Jewish man in the park while yelling "Kanye 2024" and Jewish slurs, reports CNN. The suspect is at large, and the victim suffered a broken hand and chipped tooth after being knocked to the ground from behind, per the Daily News. The "2024" remark is an apparent reference to the presidential campaign of West, now known as Ye.

“This attack was particularly awful,” said New York City Council member Gale A. Brewer, per the Washington Post. “It was horrible on all levels.” Police released images of the suspect, who fled on a bicycle with a trailer and a sign reading, "Hungry Disabled." The assault happened in the park about 7:30pm Wednesday. It comes with antisemitic attacks in general at an all-time high in the US—the Anti-Defamation League has logged 2,717 incidents since 2021, up more than 30% from the previous year.

“This is yet another example that Ye’s unhinged antisemitic remarks and his doubling down on them again and again can lead to violence and incite others to act,” the ADL's Scott Richman tells the Post. “When public figures with huge platforms fan the flames of antisemitism, people will copy it and begin to think it’s normal.” (Among other things, Ye was booted from Twitter for a swastika image, and he told Alex Jones that he admired Hitler.)