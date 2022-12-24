'Maybe the Worst Accident ... I've Ever Seen on the Ohio Turnpike'

Amid an extreme winter storm sweeping across large sections of the US, a fatal accident has taken place along a stretch of highway in the Midwest. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say four people are dead and multiple are injured after a pileup Friday on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County, reports WOIO. At least 50 vehicles were said to be involved in the crash, which started in the early afternoon. NBC News reports that the crash took place in the highway's eastbound lanes. Traffic in both directions was halted, and various agencies helped transport individuals stranded on the highway to local facilities, per OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

"Maybe the worst accident / car pileup I've ever seen on the Ohio Turnpike," one motorist observed online, posting a photo of a portion of the chaos. The OSHP also put up pictures, showing smashed-up trucks and vans, and even vehicles on top of other vehicles. Officials are warning others to stay off the road during the storm. "The weather outside is not favorable, and oftentimes there are whiteout conditions, which does not make it safe for travel," Purpura noted in a video from the road he shared on Twitter. Gov. Mike DeWine reiterated that message in his own post, also citing whiteouts and "extremely cold temperatures." He offered condolences to "families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation." (Read more Ohio stories.)