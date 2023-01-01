In College Football, Two Games for the Ages

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team, per the AP. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday—and into early Sunday and the new year—delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.

The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl and advance to the CFP championship game for the third time under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes played a classic that came down to a missed field goal by Ohio State with three seconds left. Amazingly, it was even better than the wild opener of the semifinal doubleheader between TCU and No. 2 Michigan. The Horned Frogs (13-1) upset the Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, the second-highest scoring CFP game ever.

TCU, the first Big 12 to win a playoff game, will be looking for its first national title since 1938. Under coach Dutch Meyer, the Horned Frogs beat Carnegie Tech 15-7 in the Sugar Bowl to complete a 10-0 season. The Southeastern Conference champion Bulldogs opened as a 13 1/2-point favorites in the championship game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in what will be the fifth meeting between the schools. Georgia has won them all, including the last in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.