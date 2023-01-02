Near a Sea World Resort, an 'Unthinkable Tragedy'

Four are dead and three injured after two helicopters slammed into each other over Australia's Gold Coast on Monday. A rep from Queensland Ambulance Service says 13 people in total were on the two aircraft, which ended up on a sandbank just outside of the local Sea World resort after the collision, reports CNN. The Queensland Police Service's Gary Worrell told reporters that the crash appeared to have happened when one helicopter was landing and one was taking off. A witness says he heard a "massive, massive bang," after which staff at Sea World rushed to close off access points to areas near the crash, per the AP.

One of the helicopters was able to land safely on the sandbank off of Main Beach after the crash, but the second one crashed to the ground. Police officers and members of the public, including people on Jet Skis and boaters, rushed to help those inside the aircraft on the hard-to-reach sand island, Worrell said. Besides the four fatalities, three people were seriously hurt and are said to be in critical condition, while six others suffered minor injuries, including cuts from glass shards. The four people who died and the three most seriously injured = were in the chopper that crashed.

"What has happened on the Gold Coast today is an unthinkable tragedy," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted Monday, offering her condolences to the victims' families. Angus Mitchell, who heads up the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, is asking any who may have witnessed the helicopters in flight or the collision itself to contact investigators in the ongoing probe, per CNN. He notes that he expects a preliminary report within two months' time. (Read more helicopter crash stories.)