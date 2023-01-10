In 'Hilarious' Move, Passenger Calls 911 on the Cops

A passenger being driven by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly reached speeds over 100mph called 911 on Sunday—but not to report the driver. Instead, in what Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger calls a "hilarious" move, the passenger called police on the police, claiming the pursuit of the vehicle violated the occupants' constitutional rights, reports the Spokesman-Review. A trooper had reportedly begun pursuing the Ford F-150 after midnight after noticing the vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on State Route 27 in Spokane Valley. A person in the vehicle then "called county 911, who transferred them to us," Senger tells the outlet.

According to Senger, the vehicle's driver and two passengers believed police were forbidden from high-speed chases under reforms adopted by the state legislature in 2021. Not so, KING5 reports, noting House Bill 1054 allows pursuits if there is reasonable suspicion that a person is driving under the influence, has committed a violent or sexual crime, or is an escaped felon. However, officers are required to immediately notify their supervisors and related police jurisdictions, the Spokesman-Review reports. Senger notes this pursuit was approved by a supervisor.

Police deployed a spike strip about 7 miles from where the chase began, disabling one of the truck's tires. The vehicle "got stuck on a berm" a few miles further down the road, per the Spokesman-Review. Senger says alcohol containers were found in the truck, which the occupants initially refused to leave. The driver, 28-year-old Amanda Baporis, was arrested on one count of DUI and one count of attempting to elude police. Senger notes this isn't the first time suspects have misinterpreted the law. It's understandable as headlines have carried police requests to ease chase restrictions. Either way, Senger puts it this way: "If you're getting pulled over, you need to pull over." (Read more police chase stories.)