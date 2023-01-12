Bad News From the 'Lord of the Dance'

The so-called "Lord of the Dance" Michael Flatley is battling cancer for a second time. The Irish-American dancer and choreographer, who underwent treatment for facial skin cancer in 2003, has been diagnosed "with an aggressive form of cancer," according to an Instagram post shared Wednesday, per the BBC. It did not disclose what type of cancer afflicts the 64-year-old.

Flatley became an instant star when his troupe Riverdance performed at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin. He went on to launch his own shows, including "Lord of the Dance," per Reuters, and is generally credited with reinventing Irish dance. "He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors," reads the post, adding "no further comments will be made at this time." (Read more Riverdance stories.)