In October, Donald Trump sat for a deposition at Mar-a-Lago with Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former president of raping her in a department store in the 1990s and sued him, for both that alleged sexual assault and defamation. Now, excerpts from his five-and-a-half-hour conversation have been unsealed, offering a glimpse into Trump's perspective on Carroll's claims—and, unsurprisingly, he's defiantly doubling down on saying he's done nothing wrong. "She said that I did something to her that never took place," he says in the transcript of his testimony, released to the public Friday after a federal judge rebuffed his legal team's attempts to keep it sealed, per the AP. "There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job." He also calls Carroll "mentally sick." More from what the Washington Post describes as Trump's "rambling and combative testimony":

More on Carroll's rape allegations: "She's accusing me of rape, a woman that I have no idea who she is. It came out of the blue.·She's accusing me of rape—of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst charge." The Post notes that, despite Trump's claim of not knowing Carroll, he was photographed with her and her husband at a long-ago event.

"She's accusing me of rape, a woman that I have no idea who she is. It came out of the blue.·She's accusing me of rape—of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst charge." The Post notes that, despite Trump's claim of not knowing Carroll, he was photographed with her and her husband at a long-ago event. A 'twisted' take on the alleged attack: "She actually indicated that she loved it. OK? ... In fact, I think she said it was sexy, didn't she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn't she say that?" The Post notes that Trump "twisted" a 2019 interview Carroll did with CNN's Anderson Cooper, in which she said she didn't like to use the word "rape" because some people "think of rape as being sexy." She said she prefers to use the word "fight" to describe Trump's alleged attack.

"She actually indicated that she loved it. OK? ... In fact, I think she said it was sexy, didn't she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn't she say that?" The Post notes that Trump "twisted" a 2019 interview Carroll did with CNN's Anderson Cooper, in which she said she didn't like to use the word "rape" because some people "think of rape as being sexy." She said she prefers to use the word "fight" to describe Trump's alleged attack. On what he considers to be a 'hoax': "The Russia Russia Russia hoax. ... Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine hoax. The Mueller situation for two and a half years hoax ended in no collusion. ... The lying to the FISA court hoax, the lying to Congress many times hoax by all these people, the scum that we have in our country, lying to Congress hoax, the spying on my campaign hoax. ... And this is a hoax, too."

"The Russia Russia Russia hoax. ... Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine hoax. The Mueller situation for two and a half years hoax ended in no collusion. ... The lying to the FISA court hoax, the lying to Congress many times hoax by all these people, the scum that we have in our country, lying to Congress hoax, the spying on my campaign hoax. ... And this is a hoax, too." When asked if he'd ever kissed a woman without her consent: "Well, I don't—I can't think of any complaints. But no. I mean, I don't think so. I think it's an inappropriate question, but I don't think so."

"Well, I don't—I can't think of any complaints. But no. I mean, I don't think so. I think it's an inappropriate question, but I don't think so." When asked if he'd ever touched a woman on her breast, buttocks, or 'any other sexual part' of her body without her consent: "Well, I will tell you no, but you may have some people like your client that lie."

"Well, I will tell you no, but you may have some people like your client that lie." How he's taking being deposed in this case: "I will sue her after this is over, and that's the thing I really look forward to doing. And I'll sue you, too," he told Kaplan, whom he also called a "political operative" and a "disgrace." Read more from the deposition here.