Biden Picks Consultant as Chief of Staff

President Biden has decided to enlist a management consultant as his next chief of staff. Jeff Zients will succeed Ron Klain, who is in his final weeks in the job, the Washington Post reports. Zients led the administration's pandemic response until April, including the vaccination campaign. Last fall, he went back to work at the White House to help Klain plan to deal with staff turnover after the midterm elections, though it turns out there wasn't much. Zients, 56, also served as vice chairman of Biden's transition team after his 2020 election, per the AP.

Zients' experience in the field is limited. His first government job was in President Barack Obama's administration, and he's worked only in the executive branch. Colleagues have praised his management abilities, per the Post. With David Bradley, he ran the Advisory Board Company until it went public. Biden praised him as a "man of service and an expert manager" when he left the White House staff. "I called on Jeff Zients to lead my administration’s COVID-19 response because there is no one better at delivering results than Jeff," Biden said. (Read more President Biden stories.)