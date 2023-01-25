In Massachusetts, Man Comes Home to the 'Unimaginable'

He called 911 to report a possible suicide attempt, 2 children found dead
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 25, 2023 1:49 PM CST
In Massachusetts, Man Comes Home to the 'Unimaginable'
"This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy," says a Massachusetts prosecutor of the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Police were called to the home Tuesday night just after 6pm local time by a man who arrived at the house and came upon what's believed to be an attempted suicide by the children's mother. The Patriot Ledger reports the man stated she had jumped out a window. Inside, police found three young children unconscious and bearing "obvious signs of trauma."

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at a local hospital. An 8-month-old boy was transported by MedFlight to a Boston hospital and is currently hospitalized, as is the children's mother, reports MassLive. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says it's believed the five are all related, but "as I've often said at these terrible events, this is a slow and steady process" to determine what transpired. (If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 in the US.)

