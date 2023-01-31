At Murdaugh Murder Trial, a Potentially Damning Quote

As the high-profile double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues in South Carolina, an investigator told the court on Monday of a potentially crucial statement Murdaugh made during an interview. It came during the testimony of state investigator Jeff Croft, who recalled showing Murdaugh graphic photos of his slain wife and son, reports BuzzFeed.

"When you asked the defendant about a traumatic picture that he saw of Paul and Maggie, what did he say?" asked prosecutor Creighton Waters.

"It's just so bad. I did him so bad," Croft said.

"I did him so bad'?" Waters asked.

"Yes, sir," Croft answered.

Is that seeming admission of guilt a bombshell? Not quite. The reaction of Murdaugh and his lawyers suggested they disagree he said that. More importantly, observers in the courtroom say the recording that was played to the jury is unclear, reports the AP. They say it sounded like Murdaugh said, "They did him so bad." (Listen for yourself here.) Expect the issue to resurface when the defense cross-examines the investigator. Murdaugh has always insisted on his innocence in the 2021 murders. (Read more Alex Murdaugh stories.)