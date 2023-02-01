A woman on the Hawaiian island of Oahu got a most terrifying welcome to her new home. Caroline Sasaki was walking into the living room over the weekend when a huge crash shocked her and her family members: A 5-by-5-foot boulder had barreled down a hill and right through the home's cinder block wall, narrowly missing Sasaki, reports People. (Video of the moment of impact can be seen here.)

ABC7 reports that, in addition to crashing through the first wall, the runaway rock hit the family's car, a glass door, and a second wall, before finally coming to rest in a bedroom. Sasaki and three other people inside the home were unharmed. "I refuse to look at the video," she tells the outlet, which notes Sasaki and her family had just moved into the home about a week ago.

It's not clear what started the boulder's trip, though Hawaii News Now notes there'd been a lot of rain in previous days. ABC7 adds that Sasaki thinks excavation work nearby may be to blame. Another local homeowner reported a smaller boulder had hit his retaining wall. The city of Honolulu has launched a probe. The boulder, meanwhile, was still in Sasaki's home as of Monday. (Read more strange stuff stories.)