On Jan. 29, an "urgent" message popped up on the Facebook page of Texas' Animal Rescue League of El Paso. "This beautiful girl—Bailey—has gotten loose," the post read, accompanied by photos of an incredibly cute pup. "She is very friendly." Loretta Hyde, the group's founder, tells USA Today the husky mix rescue dog had been adopted out to a local family sometime last month, but soon after that, she escaped her new home.

KFOX14 reports that Bailey's owner contacted the shelter just in case, which took it upon itself to notify the community of the dog's disappearance. The Bailey sightings started soon after, but for two days, no one could find her. Then, on Jan. 31, the shelter posted an update. "She made it back to the shelter," it noted in a comment under its original Facebook post. "Rang the ring doorbell and waited for someone to let her in. Omg this dog!!!!"

Hyde tells USA Today that Bailey turned up around 1:40am on Jan. 31 at the facility in Canutillo, about 10 miles from her new home—and proceeded to start ringing the doorbell. "The Ring camera kept going off and off and off," Hyde says. "You'll see in the video that she's running out there, sitting, waiting for somebody to come." Bailey even jumped up to "greet" the camera when a worker said her name over the speaker system.

A staff member rushed over to the shelter and brought the exhausted dog inside, where she was treated to a meal, cozy blanket, and bed. Bailey is now safe back at home with her owner, who'd been out looking for her. "These dogs are smarter than people give them credit for," Hyde tells KFOX14, adding to USA Today: "She knew exactly how to get back to the shelter." (Read more lost dog stories.)