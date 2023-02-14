What should've been an enjoyable end to the workweek with leisurely bike rides around California's East Bay turned into terror for one cycling group, after multiple cars appeared to intentionally go after the riders. East Bay Bike Party, a local group that describes itself as "a mobile party for riders of all ages, experience levels, and types," says that between Thursday and Saturday, more than 14 people reported being targeted by three or four separate cars as they rode in groups, in various East Bay neighborhoods, report KRON and KTVU.

Drivers in Emeryville, Oakland, and Berkeley chased after cyclists as they were riding, the bike group said, sometimes swerving their cars right into the cyclists, other times riding up alongside them so they could then open a car door to intentionally hit the riders. "One of the victims said those in the car laughed as they hit the cyclist," an EBBP volunteer tells KGO. All in all, eight cyclists were hit by the cars, with two needing hospitalization, that volunteer notes.

One of the injured women who ended up in the hospital with a nasty gash above her eye reportedly tried to open a case with the Oakland Police Department, only to be told to "call back later," EBBP tells KTVU. The department is said to be investigating at least one of the other incidents in its jurisdiction, while the Berkeley PD was also notified, says EBBP. The bike group did take photos and video of some of the incidents, and they're hoping to track down the cars, which are reportedly Hyundais and Kias, "easily and commonly stolen" vehicles, per the news outlet.

"Make no mistake—these were violent, targeted attacks with cars used as literal weapons," EBBP says in a statement. The biking organization says it will do whatever it can to support the victims as they recuperate. "Let's turn the anger and sadness we're feeling right now into a force for change so we can make sure this never happens again," it adds in its statement. Police are asking anyone with info to call 510-777-8570; EBBP says people can also email them at ebbikeparty@gmail.com or DM them on Twitter at @ebbikeparty. (Read more bicycling stories.)