1 Killed, 3 Hurt in Shooting Near Site of 2019 Massacre

One person was killed and three more were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, adding to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across the United States. El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had been taken into custody, though details of what led to the shooting remained unclear. Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation, the AP reports. Pacillas stressed that the danger had passed. "There is no more danger. I want to repeat that: There is no more danger to the public," Pacillas said.

The shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack targeting Hispanic people in 2019. "Today’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall has brought back traumatic memories for many of us. Please know you are not alone,” tweeted Democratic US Rep. Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso. She urged anyone who needed it to reach out to the city's crisis help line. Pacillas said one of the suspects was detained within minutes of the 5pm shooting by an off-duty officer who was working security at a nearby store, CNN reports.

Pacillas said the two people taken into custody after Wednesday's shooting, as well as all of the victims, were males. University Medical Center in El Paso said in a statement that two gunshot victims being treated there were in critical condition. The condition of the third victim was not immediately known. Police earlier said the shooting was reportedly in the shopping mall’s food court.