2 United Airlines Planes 'Make Contact' at Logan

Two United Airlines Boeing 737s at Boston's Logan Airport were taken out of service Monday morning after they "made contact" near the gate area, officials say. The Federal Aviation Administration says United Airlines Flight 515 to Newark was being pushed back by a tow tug when its wing clipped the tail of United Airlines Flight 267, a Denver-bound flight at a nearby gate, the AP reports. Jennifer Mehigan, spokesperson for airport operator Massport, tells Boston.com that nobody was injured. "The plane was being towed by United staff," Mehigan says. Both flights were rescheduled.

"Customers on both aircraft deplaned normally and we’ve made arrangements to get them to their destinations on different aircraft," a United spokesperson says. A passenger tweeted a photo of the two planes, calling it a "fender bender." "We're sorry to see this has been your experience," the airline replied. This is the second Monday in a row there has been a concerning incident at Logan. Last week, a JetBlue pilot coming in to land had to take evasive action when a private jet crossed an intersecting runway. (Read more Logan Airport stories.)