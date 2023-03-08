Star of '90s Teen Sitcom Is Running for Congress

Boy Meets World star Ben Savage wants the next chapter of his life to be Man Meets Congress. The 42-year-old is running as a Democrat for a House seat in a Los Angeles-area district, reports Reuters. The heavily Democratic District 30 includes Hollywood. "I am a proud Californian, union member, and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community, he wrote in an Instagram post. "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all." On his website, he said he wants to address homelessness and affordable housing. He said he supports "a robust public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant."

Savage, younger brother of Wonder Years star Fred Savage, starred in Boy Meets World for seven seasons, from 1993 to 2000. His numerous other roles in later years incuded spinoff Girl Meets World, which ran from 2014 to 2017. He is running for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat. The AP notes that the race is crowded, with other candidates including Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Democratic state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman.