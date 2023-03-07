This Is the Best US State for Women

It's Women's History Month, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than to offer some leads on tracking down the best places for women to live. WalletHub has done much of the legwork, looking at more than two dozen metrics for all 50 states and DC in two main categories: women's economic and social well-being (ie, factors such as median earnings, unemployment rates, and job security, as well as friendliness toward working moms) and women's health care and safety, which looks at everything from depression and suicide rates, baby friendliness, and preventive health care to abortion policies and access. Vermont emerges on top of WalletHub's list, while Oklahoma brings up the rear. Keep reading to see the other states in the top and bottom 10:



Best States

Vermont New York Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Women's Health Care & Safety" category) Minnesota (No. 1 in "Women's Economic & Social Well-Being" category) Connecticut Washington, DC Washington Rhode Island Hawaii New Jersey

Worst States