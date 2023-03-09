Disneyland Yanks Decades-Old Song From Its Parade

One of the catchiest songs from any Disney movie is “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah"—but Disneyland paradegoers will no longer be singing along. The Los Angeles Times reports that the soundtrack for park's "Magic Happens" parade—which since its Feb. 24 reopening has been staged twice a day—no longer includes lyrics from "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah"; a song from Peter Pan has been subbed in. The Times notes that Disney confirmed the song was gone from the parade but didn't elaborate. The move, however, appears to be in keeping with studio's previous announcement that it would overhaul its Splash Mountain ride, which featured several nods to Song of the South.

The song was introduced in the studio's infamous 1946 movie Song of the South, which in the words of Disney CEO Robert Iger, is "not appropriate in today’s world." The movie was based on stories by Joel Chandler Harris and set on a Southern plantation where Uncle Remus, a Black man, tells stories to a white child. It's been criticized for perpetuating racial stereotypes and for glossing over the harsh realities of slavery and segregation. As Variety puts it, the film presents the plantation system "as a harmonious, consensual partnership between white owners and Black slaves." (Read more Disneyland stories.)