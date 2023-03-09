'Complete Shock': Podcaster Captures Crazy SUV Crash

Podcaster Nathan Reeves was wrapping up an interview in Houston from a cafe when he spoke some unintentionally ironic words: "It got so quiet in here," he said—just as an out-of-control SUV barreled into the cafe right behind him. The startling video is here, via Reeves' "November Romeo" YouTube channel. "It was complete shock at first," Reeves tells Jalopnik. "Us being content creators, after making sure everyone was OK and no one died, we were like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe we have this on film.' So we decided we would just make the best out of a really bad situation."

The driver of the SUV was ticketed for running a red light, per the Washington Post. Police say the SUV collided with another car after the traffic signal, and the collision sent it careening into the cafe, reports the AP. No serious injuries were reported. Reeves' podcast guest, photographer Alexey Reyes, talk about how he immediately reached for his phone to capture the moment. "I think just being a Gen Z’er, you know, we grow up with social media watching crazy stuff happen every day," he tells Jalopnik. "One, I was in shock, and two, it's kind of just, my instinct as a content creator." (Read more podcast stories.)