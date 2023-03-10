King Charles Gives Kid Brother a New Title

Youngest brother, Edward, is now Duke of Edinburgh, the title held by their late father
Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, wave to mourners in Windsor, England, on Sept. 16, 2022. King Charles III has made his youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh, passing on a title held by their late father, Prince Philip. The title was conferred on Friday, March 10, 2023, Edward's 59th birthday.   (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

It might be 73 years of pent up desire to sit on a throne, but King Charles seems to be pretty busy with family affairs of late. After evicting one brother, Charles has a gift for another: The family's youngest, Prince Edward, received a new title on Friday, on the occasion of his 59th birthday. Edward is now the Duke of Edinburgh, a title formerly held by Prince Phillip for more than 70 years, reports the BBC.

Not everyone is happy with the appointment, notes the BBC, with anti-monarchy group Republic saying that the "views of the people of Edinburgh" should have been considered before the title was given as a "birthday present." But, per the Guardian, Charles was honoring the wishes of his late parents, and Edward will hold the title "for His Royal Highness’s lifetime." (Charles is having trouble with lining up a band for his coronation.)

