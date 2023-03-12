It May Not Be What Time You Think It Is

Standard time came to an end in most parts of the United States on Sunday. The transition to daylight saving time became official at 2am local time and will remain in place until March 20. Meaning, almost everyone lost an hour of sleep but will gain more daylight in the evening and every evening in the months ahead. No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Marianas, per the AP.

A 2021 poll found that most people in the United States want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year. The poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of those questioned said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time. Forty-three percent said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year, while 32% preferred that daylight saving time be used all year.