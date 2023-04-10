Shark Attacks Surfer in Honolulu

A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, authorities said. The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7am near Kewalo Basin, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics responded and “administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg.” EMS said in a statement. The surfer was not identified, the AP reports. “Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning’s shark bite. (Read more shark attack stories.)