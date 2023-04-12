Louisville Mayor: Here's Why Bank Shooter's Rifle Will End Up Back on Streets

Under Kentucky state law, authorities cannot destroy the assault-style rifle used to kill five people at a Louisville bank and injure eight others, two of them critically, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday. Weapons confiscated by police must be sent to state police officials to sell at auction, the Guardian reports. "Think about that,” said an emotional Greenberg, who, like Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, lost a friend in the Monday bank shooting. “That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law." He issued a plea for Kentucky's GOP-controlled state legislature to allow local municipalities to make their own decisions about gun laws.

"Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors. We have to do more than we’ve already done. Let’s change the state laws that would make me a criminal for trying too hard to stop the real evil criminals who are taking other people’s lives," he said. "I don’t care about finger pointing. I don’t care about blame. I don’t care about politics. I’m only interested in working together with our state legislators to take meaningful action to save lives, to prevent more tragic injuries, and more death." He added, per CNN, that he, too, is a survivor of workplace violence; the Democrat was the target of a shooting at his campaign headquarters last year. (The AR-15-style rifle used in the bank shooting was purchased legally just last week.)