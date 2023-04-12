Palace Ends Speculation on Harry's Coronation Plans

He'll go, Meghan won't
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 12, 2023 10:42 AM CDT
Palace: Prince Harry Will Be at Coronation Solo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022.   (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his presence. Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. The coronation date coincides with their son's 4th birthday, reports the AP. If you're wondering how the British papers are reporting the news, the Independent is going with this headline: "Meghan Markle snubs King’s coronation as Prince Harry to attend."

The BBC reports he'll be one of 2,000-plus guests at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by Harry’s decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, Spare. The revelations included details of private conversations with his father—and his elder brother, Prince William. The disclosures fanned tensions between Harry and his family, which had become public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

