Trump Back in NY, Rails Against 'Racist,' 'Lowlife' AG

Former President Trump is expected to sit for a second deposition Thursday as part of the New York attorney general's civil lawsuit against him and his children. Trump was seen arriving at Trump Tower in Manhattan late Wednesday and later confirmed he would meet with lawyers for attorney general Letitia James, who accuses Trump and his family of more than 200 fraudulent asset valuations over 10 years. Trump's first deposition in the case was on Aug. 10, though the former president only answered "a few procedural questions," invoking his right against self-incrimination more than 400 times, per the AP.

He suggested he would be more forthcoming this time. "I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world," Trump wrote on Truth Social, per Reuters. He also attacked James as a "racist" and "lowlife," per the Daily Beast. James—who is seeking $250 million and to permanently ban the Trumps from operating businesses in New York—declined to answer a question about the deposition at a Wednesday news conference, per the AP. A trial in the case is set for October. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)