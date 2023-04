The parents of the 25-year-old gunman who killed five people and injured eight others at a Louisville bank this month spoke to Savannah Guthrie in an interview airing on Today Thursday morning. "We are so sorry. We are heartbroken,” mother Lisa Sturgeon says in a brief preview of the sit-down. "We wish we could undo it, but we know we can’t.” She was among the 911 callers who reported the mass shooting, frantically telling dispatchers her son "didn't even own a gun" and "never hurt anyone" before. The shooter, an employee of the bank, had been under treatment for depression and anxiety and reportedly left a note saying he wanted to make a point of how easy it was for someone with serious mental health issues can obtain an assault-style weapons. (Read more Louisville stories.)