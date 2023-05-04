Last year, former President Trump was held in contempt of court and ordered to pay a $110,000 fine for not complying with a subpoena from the New York attorney general's office in a civil complaint against him. Now, the office of DA Letitia James is slamming Trump, the Trump Organization, and his three oldest kids in a new letter that claims the family has been stalling in turning over relevant emails and other correspondence, stretching back to the probe into their business dealings even before the $250 million lawsuit was filed, reports Forbes. Per its letter dated April 25 to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, James' office cited the Trumps' "failure to preserve, collect, and produce documents and materials in a timely and transparent fashion," and asked Engoron to step in.

Of specific interest to James' team is "an unexplained drop-off in emails for Ivanka Trump between 2014 and 2017," the letter states, noting that at the beginning of 2014, Trump's oldest daughter turned over about 1,200 emails per month; that number soon dropped to less than 300 per month, and by 2017, Ivanka Trump was averaging "just 37 emails per month." "The time to meet-and-confer on these issues has long since passed," the letter notes. "Defendants have either ignored the inquiries, provided non-substantive responses, or passed the buck to counsel no longer engaged in the case."

Forbes notes that Ivanka Trump recently obtained new legal counsel, dumping the attorneys that her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are using. In response to the AG office's letter, Engoron on Monday set a deadline of May 12 for the Trumps to hand in any missing materials, and ordered them to submit affidavits going over how they've complied during the discovery process. The former president himself was questioned under oath last month in the case, spending about eight hours at James' office in lower Manhattan, per the New York Times. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)