US /
jobs

Just Graduated? Check Out These Jobs

Various engineering fields look promising for entry-level opportunities, per WalletHub's latest data
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 14, 2023 3:40 PM CDT
Here Are the Best, Worst Jobs for First-Timers
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/fizkes)

The graduation caps are flying skyward this month, which means there's a whole new population of job hunters about to scour the "help wanted" ads. Whether you're hitting the pavement yourself or still in college and trying to plan for a future career, WalletHub wants to help suss out which opportunities are best for first-timers. The site looked at more than 100 occupations in three main categories: immediate opportunity, which looks at a job's starting salary and number of job openings; growth potential (ie, projected job growth, median tenure with employers, and median annual salary); and job hazards, including fatalities at work and extra-long workweeks. WalletHub's findings: Jobs in the engineering arena seem especially promising. Check out the top and bottom 10, based on the site's analysis:

Best Entry-Level Jobs

  1. Engineer (No. 1 in "Immediate Opportunity" category)
  2. Environmental, health, and safety engineer
  3. Safety technician (No. 1 in "Job Hazards" category)
  4. Landscape architect
  5. Hardware engineer
  6. Certified nursing assistant—nursing homes
  7. Operations research analyst
  8. Electronics engineer
  9. Web applications developer
  10. Software engineer

Worst Entry-Level Jobs
  1. Building inspector
  2. Aircraft painter
  3. Policy processing clerk
  4. Architectural drafter
  5. Floor assembler (last in "Immediate Opportunity" category)
  6. Mechanical drafter
  7. Emergency dispatcher
  8. Automotive mechanic
  9. Boilermaker
  10. Welder
See WalletHub's list in full here. (Check out the jobs most exposed to artificial intelligence.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X