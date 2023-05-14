The graduation caps are flying skyward this month, which means there's a whole new population of job hunters about to scour the "help wanted" ads. Whether you're hitting the pavement yourself or still in college and trying to plan for a future career, WalletHub wants to help suss out which opportunities are best for first-timers. The site looked at more than 100 occupations in three main categories: immediate opportunity, which looks at a job's starting salary and number of job openings; growth potential (ie, projected job growth, median tenure with employers, and median annual salary); and job hazards, including fatalities at work and extra-long workweeks. WalletHub's findings: Jobs in the engineering arena seem especially promising. Check out the top and bottom 10, based on the site's analysis:

Best Entry-Level Jobs

Engineer (No. 1 in "Immediate Opportunity" category) Environmental, health, and safety engineer Safety technician (No. 1 in "Job Hazards" category) Landscape architect Hardware engineer Certified nursing assistant—nursing homes Operations research analyst Electronics engineer Web applications developer Software engineer