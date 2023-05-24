This Sherpa Has Done the Exceptional on Everest

Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak. Kami Rita, considered one of the greatest mountain guides, reached the 29,032-foot summit at 9:20am local time Tuesday, according to expedition organizer Seven Summits Treks. His latest climb comes a day after fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa matched his record of 27 trips to the summit.

Kami Rita first summitted Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since, per the AP. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success each year of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

"This journey taught me invaluable lessons about resilience, determination, and the power of human spirit," he wrote on Instagram. "It reminded me that anything is possible when you surround yourself with the right people and believe in yourself wholeheartedly."

Hundreds of climbers have scaled Mount Everest, or plan to make their attempt, this month. The Nepalese authorities have issued about 480 climbing permits to foreign climbers, which is the most issued for any year. At least as many local Sherpa guides will be accompanying them during the climbing season. So far, 10 people have died during this year's spring climbing season on Everest. (An American was among those who lost their lives.)