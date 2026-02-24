Jack Hughes Is 'Super Excited' About SOTU Invite

Jack Hughes sounds ready to trade the ice for the House chamber. The New Jersey Devils star and freshly crowned Olympic hero says he's "super excited" about President Trump's invitation for the US men's hockey team to attend Tuesday's State of the Union after their overtime win over Canada in Milan, Fox News reports.

Speaking to reporters outside a Miami nightclub Monday, Hughes urged people to see the visit as about country, not politics. "We're athletes. We're so proud to represent the US," he said. "No matter what your views are, we're super excited to go to the White House and just be part of that."