Wall Street Journal Has a New Pick for President

Lots of people in the US are singing the praises of Jack Hughes, the Olympic hero of Team USA's men's hockey team. But the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal may have just outdone everyone on adulation. "Jack Hughes for President," reads the headline of a Monday editorial. Yes, his goal (after losing two teeth) was great, the editors write. "But the 24-year-old was even more impressive in his interview after the game on NBC." Hughes humbly gave credit to American goalie Connor Hellebuyck, praised Canada's team, and displayed "unabashed patriotism" without a hint of cynicism, they write.