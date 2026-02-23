Sports | Team USA Wall Street Journal Has a New Pick for President Given 'who else is likely to run, we could do worse than Jack Hughes,' editors say of hockey hero By John Johnson Posted Feb 23, 2026 1:11 PM CST Copied United States' Jack Hughes, who scored the winning overtime goal, celebrates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Lots of people in the US are singing the praises of Jack Hughes, the Olympic hero of Team USA's men's hockey team. But the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal may have just outdone everyone on adulation. "Jack Hughes for President," reads the headline of a Monday editorial. Yes, his goal (after losing two teeth) was great, the editors write. "But the 24-year-old was even more impressive in his interview after the game on NBC." Hughes humbly gave credit to American goalie Connor Hellebuyck, praised Canada's team, and displayed "unabashed patriotism" without a hint of cynicism, they write. "This is all about our country now," said Hughes. "I love the USA. I love my teammates. It's unbelievable. The USA hockey brotherhood is so strong. ... I'm so proud to be American today." The editorial acknowledges that Hughes' "patriotism was born of passionate competition rather than politics. Yet given who else is likely to run, we could do worse than Jack Hughes for President." Read the full editorial. Read These Next NC mom missing for 24 years doesn't want to be found. After Trump's dig, Denmark announces rescue. Mexico says it killed top drug trafficker. BBC apologizes after racial slur heard at BAFTAs. Report an error