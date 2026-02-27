Quinn Hughes Takes SNL Shot

Quinn Hughes' schedule for the next few days resembles that of a major actor with a new film coming out, overlaid on the NHL calendar of the Minnesota Wild. The star defenseman, fresh off winning Olympic gold with Team USA in Milan, is due on the sets of Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in between regular-season games, the Athletic reports. Hughes scored the overtime winner in the semifinal against Sweden, sending his team to the final against Canada. There will be a couple of symmetries to his SNL appearance this weekend.

For one, the program is returning from its Olympic break as Hughes returns to professional play. Also, the host will be Connor Storrie, star of the steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry. Hughes' brother Jack, who had the winning goal in the final, plans to join him on the Tonight Show and might show up on SNL, per the Athletic. The plan is for Quinn Hughes, after SNL, to fly to Minnesota in time for a game Sunday, then get back to New York for Monday's Tonight Show, then return to Minnesota for a game Tuesday.

This follows the Olympic team's appearance at the State of the Union speech Tuesday and Wild games Thursday and Friday. A teammate on both squads whose schedule has been hectic but not that hectic said he underestimated what the demands would be, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I thought I was maybe going to be practicing when I got back," Brock Faber said.