All 18 people, mostly children, hurt this week in a crash involving a South Carolina school bus and tanker truck are now back home recuperating. NBC News has video of the Thursday collision, which took place around 4pm ET at an intersection in Lexington County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells USA Today. The bus—which a Lexington County School District One release notes was carrying 43 middle school and high school students, plus the driver—can be seen in the footage pulling up to the intersection and stopping, then starting to slowly roll forward again. That's when, from the left, a white tanker can be seen speeding toward the bus until the moment of impact, which sends the bus flying off the road.

Per school district transportation officials, 17 students and the driver were taken after the crash to Lexington Medical Center. The release notes that, "after responding to the site of the accident, district and school administrators went to the hospital to check on the students and their families." It's not clear what caused the crash, or the condition of the injured, but a hospital rep told the AP on Friday that all the patients had been examined and released. An investigation by the SCHP is ongoing, as is one by the school district. Meanwhile, the bus driver has been placed on administrative leave "pending the outcomes of the investigations," the district says, per CNN. (Read more school bus stories.)