Trump Has Much to Say. Jack Smith Does Not

We're apparently going to learn very soon whether the Justice Department will criminally charge Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents. And a day after Trump's legal team met with DOJ officials to make their case, Trump himself had plenty to say on the matter, reports the Hill. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump berated "Marxists and Fascists" in the DOJ and FBI, accused them of a politically motivated investigation designed to torpedo his 2024 campaign, and said he was being treated worse than Mike Pence and President Biden, both of whom also had classified documents in their possession. (Pence is in the clear, while Biden's case remains under review.)

“It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE," Trump wrote, suggesting that Democrats were orchestrating the investigation. "They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rigg the 2024 Election.” Special counsel Jack Smith is handling the Trump investigation, and he was among the DOJ officials who met with Trump's attorneys on Monday, reports ABC News. Smith has kept a low profile, though an NBC News camera crew spotted him on the streets of DC. Smith did not utter a single syllable when asked multiple times if an indictment was imminent. Watch the clip here. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)