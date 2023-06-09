Ukraine Enters a 'Most Dangerous' War Phase

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian invaders looks to be underway. As Politico reports, it's a long-anticipated moment that is being closely watched around the world, including at the White House, as some senior US officials see President Biden's global reputation as hinging on its success. Here's what to know:



Unofficial launch: Ukrainian forces have launched attacks in the eastern Donetsk region in recent days. These are thought to be the start of a long talked-about counteroffensive, though they may be "a prelude to an even larger push," per the New York Times. Ukrainian officials are offering few, if any, details.

The Institute for the Study of War believes the counteroffensive is underway, citing "a general uptick in military activity across the entire front line," per Al Jazeera. It adds the counteroffensive—which is "most dangerous and costly" in this "penetration phase"—will likely consist of "many undertakings at numerous locations of varying size and intensity over many weeks."

The plan: Twelve newly-formed brigades, nine of which were trained by the US and other allies, are expected to take part in the counteroffensive to reclaim occupied territory, with a focus on parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, per the Times. They appear to be probing the Russians' combat ability in the early stage, per Al Jazeera.

Russian forces have spent months building a network of defenses. Ukrainians will also encounter "table-flat terrain, with little cover along much of the southern front," which "leaves any advancing force of troops or armored vehicles vulnerable to enemy artillery," per the Times.

Russian forces have spent months building a network of defenses. Ukrainians will also encounter "table-flat terrain, with little cover along much of the southern front," which "leaves any advancing force of troops or armored vehicles vulnerable to enemy artillery," per the Times. Rough start: Two senior US officials describe casualties for the Ukrainians in early fighting, per the Times. Russian war bloggers claimed heavy losses for the Ukrainian side, though this has not been verified and such claims "have often been exaggerated" in the past, per the Times.