Ukraine Gets Coy With Video on Strategy

A long-awaited Ukraine offensive against Russia appears to have begun. At least, that's what Russia says. Ukraine is remaining not just mum but cagey: Its defense department released a remarkable video demonstrating that it's well aware of the expectations of a strike and has no intention of tipping its hand. The video features Ukrainian soldiers making the "shh" signal with a finger to their lips, reports the New York Times. Accompanying text reads, "Plans love silence,” per the AP. “There will be no announcement of the start.”

Moscow, meanwhile, says its troops repelled a major attack in the eastern city of Donetsk in fighting that left 250 Ukrainian troops dead, reports the Guardian. Russia released video of its own purporting to show Ukrainian tanks being repelled, while Ukraine suggested that Russia was engaging in misinformation. "If the footage of armored vehicles coming under heavy fire is authentic, then it reflects the stiff resistance Ukrainian forces will face as they try to liberate more territory," per the BBC. "And if it is not what it seems, it is still an attempt by Moscow to take control of the narrative." As of Monday morning, media outlets were unable to confirm claims of a Ukraine attack. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)