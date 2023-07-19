Tornado Wrecks Pfizer Plant

A tornado caused major damage to a Pfizer plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, but the company said there were no reports of deaths or serious injuries at the Nash County facility. The National Weather Service said the tornado that touched down around 45 miles northeast of Raleigh was at least an EF-2, with winds up to 135mph, CNN reports. The tornado flattened several structures in its path and shut down Interstate 95.
At the Pfizer plant, which is one of the county's biggest employers, the roof was crumpled and debris was strewn across a wide area. "I've got reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind," Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said, per the AP. Stone urged area residents to stay off the roads because of damage including downed power lines. (Read more tornado stories.)