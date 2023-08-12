US /
The 10 Most Chill Cities in America

Sunnyvale, California, takes top honors for relaxed citizenry, while Detroit is last
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 12, 2023 2:10 PM CDT
10 Most and Least Relaxed Cities in America
This flowery field is in San Jose, which cracked the top 10 when it comes to relaxation.   (Getty / Sundry Photography)

If the residents of Sunnyvale, California, can be roused from their hammock naps, please inform them that they live in the "most relaxed" city in the nation. So declares Lawn Starter, which factored in a surprisingly large number of variables to figure this out. The site ranked the 200 biggest US cities on metrics including the average length of workdays, the numbers of spas, depression rates, the number of mental health days taken, leisure activity, and sleep quality. Sunnyvale came out on top and Detroit was dead last. The top and bottom 10:

Most relaxed cities:

  1. Sunnyvale, California, 68.83 out of 100
  2. San Francisco, California, 68.36
  3. Alexandria, Virginia, 67.51
  4. Naperville, Illinois, 67.29
  5. Fremont, California, 66.80
  6. San Jose, California, 66.13
  7. Seattle, Washington, 64.37
  8. Overland Park, Kansas, 64.28
  9. Bellevue, Washington, 64.10
  10. Irvine, California, 63.61

Least relaxed cities:

  1. Birmingham, Alabama, 40.52
  2. Augusta, Georgia, 40.13
  3. Dayton, Ohio, 40.08
  4. Killeen, Texas, 39.92
  5. Memphis, Tennessee, 39.78
  6. New Orleans, Louisiana, 39.51
  7. Jackson, Mississippi, 39.02
  8. Cleveland, Ohio, 38.25
  9. Shreveport, Louisiana, 36.29
  10. Detroit, Michigan, 33.80
See the full ranking.

