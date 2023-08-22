Fox News Bars Trump Team From Post-Debate Coverage

Nine candidates may have the numbers to officially qualify for the first Republican debate Wednesday night, but only eight will be on the stage. Coverage:

The eight: Candidates on stage will Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, and Asa Hutchinson, reports the AP. All met the dual fundraising and poll numbers thresholds. The debate starts at 9pm Eastern and will be aired by Fox News.

Candidates on stage will Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, and Asa Hutchinson, reports the AP. All met the dual fundraising and poll numbers thresholds. The debate starts at 9pm Eastern and will be aired by Fox News. The ninth: Former President Trump, of course, is skipping, and he already has taped an interview with Tucker Carlson scheduled to run at the same time as the debate, reports CNN. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unclear on which platform the interview would air.