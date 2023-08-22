Politics / Republican debate Fox News Bars Trump Team From Post-Debate Coverage Eight GOP candidates will be on the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 22, 2023 12:41 PM CDT Copied The Republican National Committee logo. The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File) Nine candidates may have the numbers to officially qualify for the first Republican debate Wednesday night, but only eight will be on the stage. Coverage: The eight: Candidates on stage will Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, and Asa Hutchinson, reports the AP. All met the dual fundraising and poll numbers thresholds. The debate starts at 9pm Eastern and will be aired by Fox News. The ninth: Former President Trump, of course, is skipping, and he already has taped an interview with Tucker Carlson scheduled to run at the same time as the debate, reports CNN. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unclear on which platform the interview would air. story continues below Bad feelings: Axios reports that Fox, rankled that Trump is blowing off its debate, is barring his aides from its televised "spin room" afterward. Only those affiliated with participating candidates can take part. Trump team: Still, the Hill reports that Trump's team will not completely cede the post-debate coverage. Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle will be present at the Milwaukee debate, and supporters including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Byron Donalds, and Mike Waltz, will be in the city as well to do interviews. Who's out: Declared candidates who didn't make the debate cut are Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, and Will Hurd, per the AP. (Read more Republican debate stories.)