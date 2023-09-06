Lawsuit: Utah Is Letting the Great Salt Lake Die

Utah state government officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse by allowing upstream water to be diverted away from the lake and primarily to farmers growing alfalfa, hay, and other crops for decades, says a new lawsuit filed Wednesday by a coalition of environmental groups. The lake first hit a record low in the summer of 2021, fueling renewed attention from Utah's Republican-led Legislature. But lawmakers' actions have not been enough to assuage the concerns of a coalition that includes Earthjustice, the Utah Rivers Council, and Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, among others, the AP reports.

They want a court to step in and force the state to let more water reach the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, which is an oasis for millions of migratory birds, an engine for Utah's billion-dollar mineral industry, and a tourist attraction. "We are trying to avert disaster. We are trying to force the hand of state government to take serious action," said Brian Moench of the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. State officials have repeatedly identified restoring the lake as a top priority. But despite a temporary rise in lake levels this summer after a record winter snowfall, the lake's long-term outlook is bleak.

The precipitous drop in water levels, which has shrunk the Great Salt Lake's footprint by half in the last decades, stems from a two-fold problem: Climate change has decimated the mountain streams that feed the lake, while demand for that same freshwater has ballooned for new development, agriculture, and industry. It has put the Utah government in a bind, pulled between meeting the water needs of businesses and citizens and keeping the lake at a safe level.