Springsteen 'Heartbroken' About Postponing Concerts

September shows have been put off based on doctors' orders, rock legend says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 7, 2023 4:27 AM CDT
Springsteen 'Heartbroken' About Postponing Shows
Bruce Springsteen, left, and Steven Van Zandt perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, NJ.   (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors' orders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, the AP reports. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore; Philadelphia; Albany and Syracuse in New York; Pittsburgh; Washington, DC; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Columbus, Ohio.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. "We'll be back to pick up these shows and then some." Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey. Springsteen and the E Street Band's first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. He was forced to postpone shows planned for Albany, Connecticut, and Columbus, Ohio, in March due to illness. The rock legend turns 74 later this month.

(Read more Bruce Springsteen stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X