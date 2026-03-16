Train Frontman: Idea for Big Hit Came From My Therapist

Pat Monahan says one of Train's biggest hits started not in a studio, but in a therapist's office. The frontman tells People that "Calling All Angels," from the band's 2003 album My Private Nation, grew out of a Bay Area therapy session at a time when his career was thriving but his personal life was straining. His therapist told him, "We're made up of traitors and angels and it's time for you to call your angels," a line he recalls thinking, "Ooh, I'm gonna steal that."

Monahan says the therapist also pushed him to literally take a bow for what he'd done well, which he found tough. "We're so caught up in, 'I need to get better, I need more,'" he says, adding that she helped him slow down and recognize what was working during a period marked by a troubled marriage, two young kids, and constant travel between Seattle, San Francisco, and Pennsylvania. Now remarried, he's focused on making full albums that feel "special" from start to finish. Train's latest single, "The Weekend," arrived March 4, ahead of the band's "Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere" anniversary tour kicking off in July.