Multiple Fatalities in Shootings at Dutch Hospital, Apartment

At least two people were killed in two shootings Thursday at a university hospital and a nearby home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, per the AP and the BBC . The exact casualty toll was not immediately clear. Rotterdam police said they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details about the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and the nearby apartment. Fire also broke out at both locations, authorities said. A suspect has been arrested, but police have not speculated about a motive.

Earlier Thursday, police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital. They also reported a shooting earlier at the home nearby. Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man under the hospital's helipad and said that the Rotterdam resident was a suspect in both shootings. They did not believe any other shooters were involved. There have been scores of small explosions at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs. However, gun violence is rare (though not unheard of) in the country, notes the New York Times.