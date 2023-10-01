For Returning SCOTUS: Abortion, Guns, Trump

The Supreme Court seems a bit quieter than in recent years, as the justices begin a new term. Major cases await, as they always do, including several challenges to regulatory agencies and efforts to regulate social media platforms. But nothing yet seems on par with conservative-driven decisions overturning Roe v. Wade's right to an abortion and expanding gun rights in June 2022, then ending affirmative action in higher education, and killing the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan last June. That could change, especially if issues related to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep him off the ballot in some states reach the justices. Some things to know about the Supreme Court's new term, via the AP: