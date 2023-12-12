Jury Quickly Decides Against Google in Play Store Lawsuit

A federal court jury decided Monday that Google's Android app store has been protected by anticompetitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire. The unanimous verdict came after just three hours of deliberation following a four-week San Francisco trial revolving around a lucrative payment system within Google's Play store, the AP reports. The store is the main place where hundreds of millions of people around the world download and install apps that work on smartphones powered by Google's Android software.

Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite video game, sued Google three years ago, arguing that the internet powerhouse was abusing its power to shield its Play Store from competition in order to protect a gold mine that makes billions of dollars annually. Just as Apple does for its iPhone app store, Google collects a commission ranging from 15% to 30% on digital transactions completed within apps. Apple prevailed in a similar case that Epic brought against the iPhone app store, but that trial was decided by a federal judge in a ruling that is under appeal at the US Supreme Court. The nine-person jury in the Play store case apparently saw things through a different lens, though Google technically allows Android apps to be downloaded from different stores—an option that Apple prohibits on the iPhone.

It will be up to US District Judge James Donato to determine what steps Google will have to take to unwind its illegal behavior in the Play store. The judge indicated he will hold hearings on the issue during the second week of January. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney broke into a wide grin after the verdict was read. He slapped his lawyers on the back and also shook the hand of a Google attorney, whom he thanked for his professional attitude during the proceedings. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the trial's outcome, per the AP.