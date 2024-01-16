2-Year Snow Drought Ends in Major Cities

Monday's overnight storm along the East Coast did more than foul flights and put a deep chill on residents—it ended a two-year snow drought in major locales such as New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. New York's Central Park had 1.4 inches of snow Tuesday morning, with more to fall through day, reports the Daily News. The last time the city had more than an inch of snow on the ground was February 2022.
Philadelphia's main airport similarly logged 1.5 inches by Tuesday morning, the first time since January 2022 it's been more than an inch, per WHYY. "Weak storm, but we'll take it," tweeted meteorologist Adam Joseph. As with New York, more snow was coming down. Dulles Airport in DC recorded 1.8 inches of snow in the morning, breaking its 1-inch drought of nearly 700 days, per DC News Now. (Read more New York City stories.)