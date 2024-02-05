A Look at the 'Wild and Wacky' Grammys Red Carpet

Victoria Monét walked the Grammys red carpet Sunday in a bronze Versace goddess body-hugger, her adorable 2-year-old and fellow nominee, Hazel, in a matching color as music's big night unfolded on the wildest and wackiest red carpet of awards season, the AP reports. Monét's corset look was stunning, strapless and symbolized Old Hollywood amid a sea of bold color, shimmer and shine at Crypto.com Arena in a soggy Los Angeles. Hazel had a shy attack in the chaos, turning her head away from the cameras while in her mother's arms. Hazel, who is featured on her mom's song "Hollywood," is the youngest person ever nominated for a Grammy, People reported last year.

Dua Lipa went for low-cut silver, her red-hued hair loose and wavy. Her look, by Courrèges, was all-around chunky embellishment with long sleeves and subtle cutouts at the hips. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. fish-like necklace of diamonds, orange sapphire and other gems. Bright yellows, pinks and on-trend reds were on display, though classic black was the choice for many. The ladies of boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, wore matching white Thom Browne tailored suits, their trousers and jackets cropped, with pink carnations on their lapels.

Self-expression is the name of the Grammys fashion game. Slipknot's Sid Wilson decided to do that in a gas mask-looking leather helmet for his red carpet debut with a purple-haired Kelly Osbourne. Billie Eilish donned a Barbie jacket, a vintage piece reworked for her by Chrome Hearts. She was fresh from her win for her Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" during the non-televised Grammys Premiere ceremony ahead of the big show. If Monét was a Grammy statue, Miley Cyrus was a golden warrior in a sheer, chain-link look, her hair giving a '70s bouffant vibe. Singer Dawn Richard's red dress was a literal tree, branches towering high above her head. Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe went for matching suits in circus stripes. There was some memorable man jewelry as well. See some of the most notable looks in our gallery.