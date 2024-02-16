Prince William has already spoken out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis , but Prince Harry has been staying mum, even after his visit to the UK earlier this month to see their father after the king's condition was announced. Now, the younger royal brother is also addressing Charles III, though details on his illness remain sparse. "I love my family, the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him—I'm grateful for that," he told Good Morning America on Friday from the site of next year's Invictus Games in Whistler, British Columbia, per NBC News .

When asked how difficult it was to be away from his kin back in England, Harry noted he hopes to see them as often as he can but "I have my own family," referring to wife Meghan Markle and their two young children, who live with him in California. When pressed more on how King Charles is doing in contending with his unspecified cancer, Harry became tight-lipped again. "That stays between me and him," he said. As for his own future plans, Harry hinted he may eventually make his stay in America more official—specifically, by applying for American citizenship. "I have considered it, yeah," he said during the GMA interview, though he added that citizenship is "a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that's a high priority for me right now."

When asked what could stop him from going that route, Harry replied, "I have no idea." Harry said that life in America since he and Markle arrived here nearly four years ago has been "amazing," adding, "I love every single day," per the Independent. Watch the rest of his interview here. (More Prince Harry stories.)