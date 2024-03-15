'Many, Many Significant Injuries' After Indiana Tornado

The Indiana State Police said there are "many significant injuries" after a tornado tore through the community of Winchester on Thursday, part of a storm system that also unleashed suspected twisters that damaged homes and businesses in parts of Ohio and Kentucky, the AP reports. "There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don't know the number. I don't know where they are. I don't know what those injuries are," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter told reporters just before midnight Thursday. "There's a lot that we don't know yet." Earlier in the night state police said they were investigating reports of deaths but at the news conference Carter said there were "no known fatalities."