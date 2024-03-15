'Many, Many Significant Injuries' After Indiana Tornado

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 15, 2024 1:45 AM CDT
The Indiana State Police said there are "many significant injuries" after a tornado tore through the community of Winchester on Thursday, part of a storm system that also unleashed suspected twisters that damaged homes and businesses in parts of Ohio and Kentucky, the AP reports. "There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don't know the number. I don't know where they are. I don't know what those injuries are," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter told reporters just before midnight Thursday. "There's a lot that we don't know yet." Earlier in the night state police said they were investigating reports of deaths but at the news conference Carter said there were "no known fatalities."

State officials called on Indiana Task Force One to help with search efforts in Winchester, a town of 4,700 people located nearly 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to a post by the rescue team on X. "I'm shaken; it's overwhelming," Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy said. "I heard what sounded like a train and then I started hearing sirens." The suspected tornado damaged a Walmart store and a Taco Bell in Winchester, Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner told FOX59/CBS4. Travel throughout the county is restricted to emergency management workers only, he said. (More on the severe weather, including tornadoes that hit Ohio and Kentucky, here.)

