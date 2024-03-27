Ivors Academy Breaks Mold in Honoring Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is the first international songwriter to be named a fellow of the Ivors Academy, the UK's professional association of music creators. The American icon was announced as the next recipient of the 80-year-old academy's highest honor on Tuesday, the AP reports, in recognition of the impact his career has had on the cultural landscape of the UK. Over a half-century, the "Born to Run" musician has sold more than 140 million records worldwide—from his 1973 debut Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Only the Strong Survive. Honors he's received along the way include 20 Grammys, an Oscar, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Springsteen, 74, said he was proud of the honor in a statement released by the academy. "In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative," he said. The announcement comes a week after Springsteen's return to the stage with the E Street Band in Phoenix for a nearly three-hour set. He had announced in September he was pausing his tour, citing doctor's advice as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

He'll receive his newest award at a ceremony at Grovesnor House in London on May 23. Springsteen becomes the 27th Fellow of the Academy, joining previously inducted songwriting icons such as Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, and Sting. While he will be the sole songwriter to hail from outside Britain, the fellowship also includes American composer John Adams and French composer and conductor Pierre Boulez. (The announcement also is posted on Springsteen's site.)